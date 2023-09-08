Goa cabinet approves ‘Shack Policy’ benefiting new entrepreneurs

Panaji, Sep 8 Goa cabinet on Friday approved ‘Goa State Shack Policy 2023’ with 10 per cent opportunities to new entrepreneurs to venture into shack business.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, said that new shack police has been approved with 90:10 ratio, wherein 90 per cent opportunities to experienced and 10 per cent reserved for new entrepreneurs.

He said that those new entrepreneurs who wish to venture into this business will get scope within 10 per cent of reservation.

Officials said that the 90 per cent of the total beach shacks located on government/public beach areas shall be allotted to those applicants having minimum of one years of experience or more.

State government had formulated three years ‘Tourism Shack Policy’ for tourist seasons 2019-22 for erection of temporary seasonal structures, beach shacks/deck-beds/umbrellas/huts and other structures.

As per the policy 259 numbers of shacks in North Goa and 105 numbers of shacks in South Goa were permitted on the identified beach stretches.

Tourists visiting Goa flock to the beaches, where they enjoy water sports activities and other activities.

In 2019, about 71,27,000 were domestic tourists who arrived in Goa, while 9,31,000 were foreign tourists. But this number dropped in 2020 and 2021 as Covid pandemic had struck the coastal state.

