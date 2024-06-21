Goa Governor, CM perform asanas on International Day of Yoga

Panaji, June 21 International Yoga Day was celebrated across Goa on Friday, with Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai performing yoga in Raj Bhavan and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.

The Governor performed various forms of yoga such as asanaas, pranayaam, mudras and dhyan which offer a comprehensive approach to physical and mental well-being, thus enhancing the overall quality of life.

CM Sawant emphasised the importance of various forms of yoga and said that everyone should practice it to gain good health.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pivotal role in internationalising Yoga Day.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea to the United Nations General Assembly, leading to the UN's declaration of June 21 as International Day of Yoga, now celebrated in over 180 countries," he added.

Suggesting that just half an hour of practice each day can significantly enhance fitness and health, CM Sawant said that everyone should spare time for a good cause.

"Regular yoga can help manage conditions like hypertension and diabetes, and Pranayama and yoga can improve concentration," he said.

