Goa land grab cases: SIT arrests one, receives 7 complaints

Panaji, June 19 The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe land grab cases has made its arrest and has received seven complaints so far.

Vikrant Shetty from Margao in south Goa was arrested on Saturday for his alleged involvement in land grabbing, police said.

Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police (crime branch) and head of SIT, told that police had received two complaints against Shetty for land grabbing and upon investigation, his involvement was confirmed.

Valsan said that so far, seven complaints from across Goa in various land grabbing cases have been received. "People have started complaining and I think that more people will come forward," Valsan said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on June 15 had announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe illegal land grabbing and conversion cases.

