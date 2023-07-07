Goa: Man held for raping minor girl after offering lift

Panaji, July 7 Goa Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. The accused has been remanded to police custody for six days, the police said.

The case was registered at the Verna police station in South Goa.

“The victim and the accused were known to each other. However, the accused threatened the victim with dire consequences after committing the crime,” the police told IANS.

The accused allegedly offered a lift to the minor girl, saying that he would drop her home, and raped her. The incident took place a few days back. The victim informed her family about the incident on Wednesday. Later, a police complaint was filed and the accused person was arrested.

