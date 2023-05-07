Goa: Nigerian national arrested for overstaying in India

By ANI | Published: May 7, 2023 11:50 PM 2023-05-07T23:50:29+5:30 2023-05-07T23:55:02+5:30

Anjuna (Goa) [India], May 7 : A Nigerian national was arrested on Sunday for allegedly overstaying in India, said ...

Goa: Nigerian national arrested for overstaying in India | Goa: Nigerian national arrested for overstaying in India

Goa: Nigerian national arrested for overstaying in India

Next

Anjuna (Goa) [India], May 7 : A Nigerian national was arrested on Sunday for allegedly overstaying in India, said police. The accused was arrested at around 1.15 pm from Badem, Assagaon under Anjuna police station of South Goa where he was staying illegally, added the police.

The arrested accused was identified as Innocent Chiukwu (38) who is not having valid travel documents, thereby contravening the provisions of Foreigners Order 1948 & Foreigners Act 1946.

Following the arrest Chiukwu was produced before Mapusa Court from where he was sent to 14 days' Judicial custody. Investigation officer Sahil V. Warang of Anjuna Police Station is investigating to find out whether Chiukwu was involved in illegal activities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Anjuna police station Anjuna police station india goa Goa Lok Sabha Election 2019 Disney India All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen Goa Congress Communist Party Of India Marxist India Today Air Asia India Asia India