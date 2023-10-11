Goa party women's wing demands blocking of 'escort' websites

Panaji, Oct 11 Contending human trafficking and prostitution is on rise in the coastal state, the the Revolutionary Goans Party's women wing has demanded to blocking of "escort" websites defaming names of girls and the state.

Addressing a press conference here, RGP’s women wing President Deodita Quadros said that human trafficking and prostitution is on rise in the state and hence, authorities should take action.

"We appeal to this double engine government to ban these escort websites. They should be blocked. If massage parlours are found to be running the sex trade, then the local bodies (panchayat and municipalities) should take action," she said.

Quadros said that as Goa is a hub of tourism, many people visit the coastal state and the illegal activities of flesh trade are tainting its image.

"I request Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also holds the portfolio of Home, to take action and block these websites along with action on prostitution," she said.

Last month, the Goa Police busted an international sex trade ring operating between Kenya and India and rescued five women with the arrest of three persons in Kenya and Nigeria.

Referring to this incident, the RGP said that this proves that prostitution trade is taking place on a large scale in Goa.

"This may be only one case exposed, but there may be many such cases yet to be identified. Flesh trade is taking place at a high level and the government is not taking any action," party leader Vaishnavi Chari said.

"These websites are tainting image of Goa and hence they should be blocked. Government says that it is committed to the empowerment of women, but here we are not getting safety," she said.

