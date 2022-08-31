Goa Police in Haryana to probe Sonali Phogat's murder

Chandigarh, Aug 31 A Goa Police team on Wednesday arrived at the farmhouse of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who died under mysterious circumstances, in Haryana's Hisar to record statements of her family and to further investigate the case.

"We have come here for the probe. We will visit places to record statements," a Goa Police official told the media on reaching her residence.

The state police have apprehended Shivam, who was attempting to steal DVR and a computer from Phogat's farmhouse.

"We are questioning Shivam, who was in the Meerut-Ghaziabad area. He used to switch off his phone often. We have got a laptop and phone and questioning is underway," police official Mandeep Chahal said.

On August 27, the victim's family met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her death.

Her daughter Yashodhara appealed to the public to respect the privacy of the aggrieved family and not to project her slain mother in a bad light.

Khattar assured all possible help to the family and said that he had already spoken to the Goa Chief Minister about the incident.

After meeting the Chief Minister, an emotional Yashodhara appealed to the media not to portray her mother in bad taste.

She demanded that those responsible for her mother's death be brought to justice.

Earlier, victim's brother Rinku Dhaka said the motive behind the murder could be property and money.

Goa Police have arrested five persons, including Phogat's personal assistant, in connection with the murder.

