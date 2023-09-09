Goa Police writes to SDM to seal resorts used for flesh trade

Panaji, Sep 9 Goa Police have asked the concerned authorities to seal two resorts in North district for allegedly using premises for international sex trafficking racket.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that Anjuna Police have written to Sub Divisional magistrate to take action. "Two resorts were used as brothel houses. We have sought action against them. SDM has the power to seal these premises under section 18 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act," Dalvi said.

Goa Police on Friday busted an international sex trafficking racket and rescued five women while arresting two female Kenyan nationals.

"The accused persons were produced before court on Saturday and taken to five days of police custody," police said.

The sex racket was busted with the collaborative efforts of Anjuna Police in North Goa and an NGO named ARZ.

The accused persons have been identified as Maria Dorcas (28) and Wilkista Achista (22), both natives of Kenya.

The five rescued women, all natives of Kenya, have been lodged at a shelter home in Merces.

Police said that young, educated and vulnerable Kenyan women were falsely promised jobs in the hospitality industry by agents working on behalf of the traffickers based in Goa.

"After being brought to India, the traffickers seized the women's passports and visas and forced them into prostitution under the threat of violence," the police said.

"The racket, a close-knit group involving the trafficker duo Maria and Wilkista, operated largely online, leveraging escort websites to solicit clients. ARZ, the NGO, became aware of the operation when the victims were taken to Bengaluru for prostitution," Police said.

