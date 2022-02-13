Goa polls: Chidambaram appeals to people to vote Congress

Ahead of Goa Assembly Elections, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday appealed to people to cast their votes to Congress and help the party to form a new government.

Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram wrote, "I have immense faith in the goodness of the people of Goa and their desire to elect a good government that will deliver growth, jobs and security to the people."

"I appeal to the people of Goa to vote for our candidates and give Congress a clear majority in the new Assembly," he said in a tweet.

Chidambaram, who is the party's election observer for Goa, said he enjoyed the affection of people in the last six months in Goa. "Therefore Congress will return their affection by fielding experience candidates," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, P Chidambaram leader held a door-to-door campaign in Panaji.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on Monday. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

