Goddess Lakshmi Shower Poor, Middle Class With Blessings, Says PM Narendra Modi Ahead of Budget Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called to pray to Goddess Lakshmi on Friday to shower the poor and middle class with blessings. "I can say with confidence this Budget session will infuse new confidence, energy in attaining our goal of Viksit Bharat," PM Modi. He further said that the country is on a "mission mode" to achieve innovation, inclusivity, and investment.

"I pray that Maa Lakshmi continues to bless the poor and middle class of our country. It is a matter of great pride that India completed 75 years as a democratic nation. India has established itself well on the global pedestal...This is the first complete budget of my third term," he said, addressing the media prior to the tabling of the Economic Survey.

"I can confidently say that in 2047, when India will complete 100 years of Independence, India will fulfil its aim of Viksit Bharat and this budget will give new energy and hope to the nation," he added. "Innovation, inclusion, investment basis of our roadmap for economic activities."

The prime minister also noted in his address that the budget to be presented on February 1 will create a new energy and spirit in the citizens of India.

"The people of the country have given me this responsibility for the third time, and this is the first full Budget of my third term. I can say this with full faith that in 2047, when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence... this Budget will provide new trust, new energy that the country will definitely become 'Viksit' when it will celebrate 100 years of Independence. 140 crore Indians will fulfill this resolution through their collective efforts," said PM Modi.

Speaking at the start of the Budget Session of Parliament. https://t.co/IC4Sk4Ppub — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic survey in Parliament on Friday at 12 pm. It will provide an official assessment of the nation's economic performance in the current financial year and highlight the challenges the country faces. It is prepared by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran and outlines the economic developments and sectors, along with a forecast for the next fiscal year.