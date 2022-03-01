Gold concealed by passenger in beads form stitched to burqas seized at Hyderbad Airport

Customs officials at the Hyderabad airport have arrested a passenger on charges of smuggling gold. The accused had concealed gold in beads form which were stitched to burqas. On Sunday, the passenger arrived at the Hyderabad airport from Dubai with 350 grams of gold worth about Rs 18.18 lakh. The gold was concealed in beads form which were stitched to burqas. Hyderabad Customs has shared a video on Twitter showing a man removing a gold bead from the burqa. "Hyderabad Customs has registered a case against a passenger on flight number FZ-439 from Dubai on February 27 for smuggling 350 grams of gold worth Rs 18.18 lakh. The gold was hidden as beads form which were stitched to burqa," the customs department said.

A male passenger had gold hidden in his check-in luggage. The Customs Department at Hyderabad Airport has uncovered several such cases of gold smuggling. In January, authorities found a gold paste worth Rs 47 lakh hidden under a passenger's belt. Earlier, gold worth Rs 58 lakh was seized from a female passenger in Sudan, who hid the gold in her underwear and handbags.