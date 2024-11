Gold Price Drops on November 15: Yellow Metal Down by Rs 1200; Check 24-Carat Rates in Your City

The price of gold saw a significant drop on Friday, with 24-carat gold trading at ₹7,581.30 per gram, down by ₹1,200.00. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹6,951.30 per gram, falling by ₹1,100.00. Over the past week, the rate of 24-carat gold has declined by 3.26%, while in the last month, it dropped by 1.36%. Silver also experienced a decline, with its rate falling by ₹1,500.00 to ₹92,500.00 per kilogram.

Gold Rate in Delhi

The price of gold in Delhi today stands at ₹75,813.00 per 10 grams, a decline from ₹77,023.00 per 10 grams yesterday, 14-11-2024. Compared to last week, the price was ₹79,533.00 per 10 grams on 09-11-2024.

Gold Rate in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the price of gold today is ₹75,667.00 per 10 grams, down from ₹76,877.00 per 10 grams yesterday, 14-11-2024. A week ago, on 09-11-2024, the price was ₹79,387.00 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Chennai

The price of gold in Chennai today is ₹75,661.00 per 10 grams, falling from ₹76,871.00 per 10 grams yesterday, 14-11-2024. Last week, on 09-11-2024, the price was ₹79,381.00 per 10 grams.

Silver Rate Today Across Major Cities

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹92,500.00 per kilogram, down from ₹94,100.00 per kilogram yesterday, 14-11-2024. Compared to last week, the price stood at ₹97,100.00 per kilogram on 09-11-2024.

In Mumbai, silver is priced at ₹91,800.00 per kilogram today, a decrease from ₹93,400.00 per kilogram yesterday, 14-11-2024. Last week, on 09-11-2024, the price was ₹96,400.00 per kilogram.