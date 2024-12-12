Gold Prices Remain High on December 12: 24-Carat at Rs 79,470 per 10 Grams; Check 22-Carat Rates in Your City

On December 12, gold prices in India continued to stay high, reflecting robust market demand. The price of 24-carat gold, renowned for its superior purity, stood at Rs 79,470 per 10 grams, maintaining its appeal among investors. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold, favored for its durability and frequent use in jewellery, was priced at Rs 72,850 per 10 grams, remaining a popular choice for jewelry buyers.

Gold Prices Across Major Cities on December 12, 2024

Gold prices remained largely consistent across major Indian cities on December 12, 2024. In Delhi, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 73,000 per 10 grams, with 24-carat gold at Rs 79,620 per 10 grams, reflecting slightly higher rates compared to other cities.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, and Bengaluru recorded uniform rates, with 22-carat gold priced at Rs 72,850 per 10 grams and 24-carat gold at Rs 79,470 per 10 grams, showcasing stability in gold prices nationwide.

What Is the Retail Price of Gold Per Gram?

The retail price of gold per gram is the cost consumers pay for one gram of gold, usually expressed in Indian Rupees. This rate fluctuates daily, driven by global economic trends, geopolitical developments, and shifts in supply and demand dynamics.

