Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Priced at ₹7,953.3 per Gram; Check 24-Carat Rates in Your City

Gold prices held steady on Monday, with 24-carat gold priced at ₹7,953.3 per gram and 22-carat gold at ₹7,292.3 per gram, showing no change. Over the past week, 24-carat gold rates rose by 1.11%, though they recorded a 2.12% drop over the last month. Meanwhile, silver remains priced at ₹97,100 per kg.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today stands at ₹79,387.0 per 10 grams, unchanged from yesterday's price. A week ago, on November 5, 2024, the rate was ₹80,267.0 per 10 grams. In Delhi, the gold price remains steady at ₹79,533.0 per 10 grams, matching both yesterday's rate and marking a decrease from ₹80,413.0 per 10 grams on November 5. Meanwhile, in Chennai, gold is priced at ₹79,381.0 per 10 grams, consistent with the previous day, but down from ₹80,261.0 per 10 grams a week prior.

In Mumbai, the silver rate today stands at ₹96,400.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday, but down from ₹98,400.0 per kg a week ago. In Delhi, the silver price is ₹97,100.0 per kg, consistent with yesterday's rate, while a week ago, on November 5, 2024, it was ₹99,100.0 per kg.