Gold smuggling bid foiled at Chennai airport, one arrested

Chennai, April 5 A male passenger was arrested on Tuesday while trying to smuggle in 840 grams of gold, said Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport.

Based on intelligence, a male passenger who flew in from Dubai was intercepted at the exit by the officials of Air Intelligence Unit.

On examination of his person, two packets containing gold in paste form, concealed in his inner wear, were recovered.

Totally, 840 grams of gold worth Rs 40.08 lakh was seized by the Chennai Air Customs and the passenger was arrested.

