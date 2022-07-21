Gold worth Rs 18.17 lakhs seized at LBSI Airport in Varanasi
By ANI | Published: July 21, 2022 10:51 PM 2022-07-21T22:51:09+5:30 2022-07-21T23:00:12+5:30
Gold worth Rs 18.17 lakhs was seized by customs officials on Wednesday at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi.
Weighing 349.500 grams, it was retrieved from three trolley bags of a passenger.
The gold was kept in form of eight nickel-coated rods, concealed in the corners of trolley bags.
Further investigation of the matter is ongoing, said the customs officials.
( With inputs from ANI )
