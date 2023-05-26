Gold worth Rs 60 lakh seized at Kochi airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 26 : Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department has seized 1202.55 grams of gold worth approximately Rs 60 lakh from two Sri Lankan nationals at Kochi airport in Kerala, an official statement said on Friday.

The two persons have been identified as Mohammed Zubair and Mohammed Januffer.

According to the statement, in two different cases, on the basis of APIS profiling done by the officers of the AIU batch, two Srilankan passengers were intercepted, who had arrived from Colombo on flight No.UL 165.

During the examination, two capsules each of gold in compound form were recovered from both passengers, the statement said.

The capsules were concealed inside the body of the passengers. On weigh meant of the recovered gold, it weighed 1202.55 grams. The same was seized under relevant sections of CA-1962, it added.

Further investigation of the case is under process.

Last week, in a similar incident, the AIU of the Customs Department seized 1,259 grams of gold worth Rs 56.48 lakhs at Kochi airport, said an official statement.

On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Dubai to Kochi Airport by flight AI 934 was intercepted at the green channel.

According to the statement, the accused has been identified as Subash, a native of Palakkad district.

During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules suspected to contain gold in a compound form totally weighing 1259 grams found concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.

