Gold worth Rs 7.89 cr seized at Hyderabad airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs in coordination with the batch officers of Airport Customs, intercepted 23 passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, officials said on Wednesday.

Four were arrested and a total quantity of 14.9063 kg of gold was seized.

"The passengers had arrived from Sudan via Sharjah by flight G9 458 on February 22 at 04:00 AM. Based on intelligence input and passenger profiling developed by Customs, all passengers are found to be Sudan nationals," officials added.

"On thorough search of their luggage, a total of 14.9063 Kgs gold were found. The passengers have concealed the gold in different places such as small cavities created in the shoes, gold tied under the feet & also hidden in folds of their clothes. Out of the total seized gold, 14.415 kgs of 22 karats and 0.491 kgs of 24 karat Gold were found valued at Rs. 7,89,43,544/-," said the customs officials.

In the recent past, this is one of the biggest seizures of gold by Hyderabad Customs at RGIA.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor