Google Maps Shortcut Strands Bihar Family in Karnataka's Dense Jungle

A family journeying from Bihar to Goa spent a distressing night stranded in the dense Bheemgad forest area of Khanapur, located in Karnataka's Belagavi district, after relying on Google Maps for navigation. The ordeal started when the navigation app guided the family onto a shorter route through the forest near Shiroli and Hemmadaga. Unaware of the dangers, they traveled about eight kilometers into the rough terrain.

However, they quickly found themselves in a difficult situation, with no mobile network coverage and no clear route out of the forest. Despite several attempts to navigate their way, the family had no choice but to spend the night in their car, trapped in the dense, intimidating wilderness.

According to a report by India Today, at dawn, desperate for assistance, the family walked around 4 kilometers to find a spot with mobile network coverage. They were able to reach the emergency helpline 112, which led to a prompt response from local police.

