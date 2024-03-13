Got clues of corporate entity's links with school jobs case: CBI tells Calcutta HC

Kolkata, March 13 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday that its officials have got several additional clues of a particular corporate entity's links with the multi-crore cash-for-school-jobs case in West Bengal.

The counsel of the central agency also informed the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha that its officials have got definite clues of the said corporate entity having influential links.

“Several important names have also surfaced in the course of the investigation,” the CBI counsel informed the bench.

When Justice Singh questioned whether the CBI has been able to track the source of the funds, the central agency counsel said that several matters are interlinked in this multi-channel scam.

What began as the school jobs case has links to the municipalities’ recruitment and the ration distribution cases as well.

"This is like Pandora's Box,” the CBI counsel informed the court.

He also told the court that the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached several properties and assets in connection with the alleged scams.

“For the sake of avoiding controversy, I am not taking any name in the court relating to this attachment of assets and properties,” the CBI counsel argued.

During the hearing, Justice Sinha also expressed dismay over the delay in the submission of the report of the voice sampling test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the school jobs case, to her court.

“It has been almost two months since the test was conducted. You better get in touch with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory and find out when the final report will be available,” Justice Sinha said.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed on Tuesday that the entire assets of the business entity owned by Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee have been confiscated by the central agencies.

“Abhishek is a young man. He is married and has two kids. If he does not do anything for a living, how will he arrange for their food? So he ran a business. But all the assets of that business have been attached. And now the Union government is trying to snatch away the democratic rights of the people,” CM Banerjee had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor