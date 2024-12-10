Government Not Allowing Lok Sabha to Function as a Strategy to Avoid Adani Issue Discussion, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the government was not allowing Lok Sabha to function as a strategy because it is afraid of discussing the Adani issue. She further alleged that the ruling party is attempting to divert attention by accusing the Congress leadership of ties with George Soros, instead of addressing concerns surrounding the Adani business conglomerate.

"Either the government does not want to run the House or they are not capable of running the House. Our protest is from 10:30 to 11 and then we go inside the House for work but work is not happening," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters after the House was adjourned for the day.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday claimed that the government is intentionally disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings to avoid discussing the Adani issue. "As soon as we sit, they start something to get the House adjourned. I believe it is their strategy; they do not want a discussion," she said. Priyanka further asserted that the government is afraid to address the Adani issue, fearing that it would expose all underlying concerns. She also expressed surprise over the Prime Minister’s absence from Parliament, despite her being new to the House, and said the need to raise the Adani issue in light of recent allegations made in the US.

On the BJP's allegations that opposition leaders had colluded with George Soros, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I think it is the most ridiculous thing they could come up with'¦. nobody has a record of it. Nobody knows what they are talking about." The only reason they are doing it is because they don't want to discuss Adani, she said.



