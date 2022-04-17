Government working on ending rioters mentality: Madhya Pradesh minister

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang said on Friday that the state government is working on not only eliminating rioters from the state but also on ending such mentality.

Sarang was addressing a press conference in Bhopal. His comments come after Khargone violence, in which people were injured when stones were pelted on a religious procession.

The minister also said that the government is ensuring that incidents like Khargone violence do not occur again.

"We have eliminated the rioters from Khargone. Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is ensuring that such incidents do not occur again. We are not only eliminating the rioters but will also end such mentality," said the minister during the conference.

Several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector.

( With inputs from ANI )

