Governors, CMs of Telugu states greet people on Sankranti

Hyderabad, Jan 14 Governors and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have greeted people on the occasion of Sankranti.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conveyed their greetings to all Telugu people.

Governor Varma extended his wishes and greetings to all the people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of Bhogi and Sankranti festivals.

"Bhogi and Sankranti stand as timeless harvest festivals symbolising abundance, renewal, and unbridled joy. Bhogi heralds the dawn with vibrant bonfires that purge the old and welcome prosperity, while Sankranti unfolds in a spectacular kite-flying skies, rhythmic Kolatam dances, and communal feasts of freshly harvested paddy, sugarcane, and sesame sweets, embodying the State's agrarian soul," the Governor said in his message.

"These celebrations hold profound significance in our heritage, igniting immense enthusiasm and jubilation across villages and towns. May Bhogi and Sankranti inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity, and prosperity, bringing happiness, good health, and enduring well-being to every household in Telangana. Once again, I convey my sincere greetings on these joyous festivals," the Governor added.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended greetings to all Telugu people on the occasion of the Sankranti festival. The Chief Minister wished that Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma would bring prosperity in everyone's life, and people celebrate the festivities full of joy and happiness.

"The People's Government resolved to reach the benefits of all welfare schemes to the needy," the Chief Minister said and exuded confidence that the youngest state of Telangana will register a remarkable growth in agriculture, industry, manufacturing and services sectors.

CM Revanth Reddy affirmed that the State government will strive to achieve the goals set in the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document. Appealing to everyone to celebrate the Sankranti festival by upholding Telugu traditions, the CM advised people to take necessary safety precautions while flying kites.

On the occasion of the Bhogi festival, Governor Abdul Nazeer conveyed his heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. The Governor said that Bhogi marks the beginning of the harvest festival and symbolises renewal, gratitude, and prosperity, and that the festival reflects the rich agrarian traditions and cultural heritage of the region. The Governor wished the people a happy and prosperous Bhogi festival.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wished the Telugu people celebrating the Bhogi festival in Telugu households adorned with Sankranti rangolis.

"I sincerely wish that the brightly glowing Bhogi flames bring new light to you and your family. I earnestly hope that your thoughts, guided by an optimistic outlook, turn into reality, and on this occasion, I assure you that I will stand by you in that endeavour. Wishing that your life balances with joys and fortunes, once again conveying Bhogi festival greetings to everyone," CM Naidu posted on 'X'.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh State Congress chief Y. S. Sharmila also greeted people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor