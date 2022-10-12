Govt announces 78 day Diwali Bonus for Railway Employees

In a big boost for Railway employees, the Modi Govt on Wednesday announced Diwali Bonus. The decision was announced by Union minister Anurag Thakur following the cabinet meeting. Earlier, the government had announced a performance-linked incentive for the non-gazetted railway employees.

Productivity linked bonus of Rs 1,832 crores will be given to 11.27 lakh employees of railways. It will be a bonus of 78 days and Rs 17,951 will be its maximum limit," Anurag Thakur said. Thakur further informed that the Union Cabinet has approved the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which seeks to amend the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002. It will incorporate the provisions of the 97th Constitutional Amendment.

The payment of PLB would serve as an incentive and result in motivating a large number of Railway employees, particularly those involved in execution and operations of railways, to improve their productivity and ensure safety, speed and service for Railway customers. The payment of PLB will also boost the demand ineconomy in upcoming festival season," a government statement said.The above amount has been paid to various categories, including track maintainers, drivers and guards, station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, controllers, pointsmen, ministerial staff and other group ‘C’ staff. The financial implication has been estimated to be Rs 1,832.09 crore. The above decision for payment of PLB has been taken despite adverse financial situation caused by post-Covid challenges, a statement from the government said.