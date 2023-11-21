Govt asks private television channels to avoid sensationalising tunnel rescue operations

On Tuesday, the government issued an advisory to private television channels, urging them to avoid sensationalizing the coverage of the rescue operations at Silkyara in Uttarakhand, where 41 workers have been trapped inside a tunnel for 10 days. The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, also told private television channels to be sensitive in their reportage, especially while putting out headlines and videos of the rescue operations, considering the psychological status of family members of the trapped workers.

Telecast of video footage and other pictures relating to the operations by the TV channels specially by placing cameras and other equipment in close proximity of the rescue operations site have the potential to adversely affect the ongoing operations, the advisory said.

The advisory also urged channels to abstain from sensationalizing the matter and cautioned against broadcasting live posts or videos from the immediate vicinity of the tunnel site where rescue operations are ongoing. It emphasized that news channels should ensure that the life-saving activities conducted by various agencies remain undisturbed and uninterrupted by the presence of cameramen, reporters, or equipment in or around the operation site.

It is also advised to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the matter especially in putting out headlines, videos & images and take due care of the sensitive nature of operation, psychological status of the family members and as well as the viewers in general, the advisory said.