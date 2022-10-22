Govt plans to open medical college, hospital in each district in Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that his government is planning to open at least one medical college and hospital in each district.

The Chief Minister made this remark during the distribution of appointment letters to 9,469 selected health employees at the Bapu Sabhagar convention hall in Patna.

The new employees, appointed by the state health society, include auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs), health counsellors, senior treatment supervisors, health managers, district community promoters and others.

He also laid the foundation stone of two new government medical colleges and hospitals at Buxar and Begusarai which will be built at cost of Rs 515 crore each.

Along with this, the 'Mukhyamantri Digital Health Scheme' was also launched. Under this scheme, senior doctors and experts will see the patients at home and will also give suggestions.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 24 other projects of the health department, worth Rs 224 crore at the same event.

Addressing the event on the occasion Kumar said, "The health workers who have been given the appointment letter include ANM Counselor, senior treatment supervisor, health manager, district community promoter, block community promoter and accountants at the block level. I congratulate all the newly selected and appointed personnel and I hope that you all will fulfill the responsibilities."

The Chief Minister further said, "There are plans to open at least one medical college and hospital in each district."

He said that the state health society had made more than 24,600 appointments in the last five years adding that the process for appointing more than 5000 people to various posts was at the final stage which would be completed this year.

"The state health society will make another 11,000 new appointments in the coming years. Also, the health department recruited 12,800 employees in the last five years. The department has begun the process to make 11,400 new appointments. More than 37400 people have been appointed in the last five years at various levels in the health sector," he said.

Nitish Kumar pointed out that earlier the process of appointments used to get delayed and because of that technical Service Commission was constituted.

"We constituted a technical service commission so that appointments in the government departments could be expedited," he said.

Outlining the facilities under Chief Minister Digital Health Scheme, the Chief Minister said that medical experts and renowned doctors will be able to see the patients at their doorsteps and will provide their suggestions.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was also present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

