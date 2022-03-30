Govt to evict Chirag Paswan from bungalow allotted to late father, Ram Vilas Paswan

The Directorate of Estates (DoE), that functions under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Wednesday sent a team of officials to 12 Janpath in New Delhi to get the bungalow occupied by Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan vacated. The 12 Janpath bungalow is earmarked for Union ministers and the occupants of the government accommodation have been asked to vacate it, officials said. The house has been the official address of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), now split into two following differences between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras after the death of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

It was used regularly for holding the party's organisational meetings and other related events. According to sources, this is the third eviction in three days by the Director of Estates that saw BJP Lok Sabha MP Ram Shankar Katheria removed from 7 Moti Lal Nehru and BJP minister P C Sarangi from 10 Pandit Pant Marg. The bungalow was allotted to Chirag’s late father and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and last year in August, it was allotted to Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is also a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha. In August 2021, the Centre had issued an eviction notice to Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan and the other occupants of the 12 Janpath bungalow asking them to vacate the accommodation.