Grand temple proposed at site of demolished Twin Towers

Noida, Sep 1 Days after the Supertech Twin Towers were demolished in Noida Sector 93-A, the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) in a meeting proposed that a grand temple be constructed at the site where the idols of Ram Lalla and Lord Shiva along with other Gods will be installed.

A big park was also proposed to be built for the children to play, in which special attention will be given to greenery, people familiar with the development said.

The RWA had called for the meeting days after the Twin Towers were razed to the ground, and all the residents of the society agreed that a temple be built there apart from the park.

In the latest development, it has come to notice that Emerald Tower of Supertech has not yet been handed over to the society and the ownership is still is with the builder. But if the builder does any kind of construction there, they will have to take the consent of two-thirds of the society.

The people from the RWA say that the society people are completely with the association and they will be ready if any legal battle has to be fought on this again.

A green park and a grand temple have been planned in advance by the society and efforts are also being made that the park should have maximum greenery so that children can play and the elderly get a proper place to sit and walk.

