Grandmother, daughter kill 14-year-old boy; commit suicide over financial distress in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 8 A tragic incident in which a mother and grandmother committed suicide after allegedly killing a 14-year-old boy was reported from the Tavarekere area in Koramangala locality of Karnataka's Bengaluru, on Monday, within the limits of the SG Palya Police Station, police officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Maunish (14), his mother 38-year-old Sudha, and his grandmother 68-year-old Muddamma.

It is suspected that they first poisoned the boy and then consumed poison themselves.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the boy's mother and grandmother took the extreme step due to mounting debts.

Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast division), Sarah Fatima, visited the spot and examined whether a death note or any other evidence was present.

Speaking to the media on Monday, DCP Fatima said that a call was received on emergency number 112 reporting the deaths.

When the police visited the spot and conducted an inspection, they found three bodies.

She said the exact reason for the suicides would be known only after the post-mortem examination.

The deceased were originally from Tamil Nadu.

They had visited a temple in Dharmapuri on Sunday.

"The boy was studying in Class 7 at Christ School. We are conducting further investigation to determine the exact cause of the deaths. The bodies have currently been sent for post-mortem examination," DCP Fatima said.

According to the police, Sudha and Muddamma had earlier run a small hotel where they sold biryani.

After suffering losses, they switched to selling chips and milk, and later began doing household work.

Mounting debt is suspected to have driven them to take this extreme step.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Sudha had separated from her husband a few years ago.

Maunish and Sudha were living with her mother Muddamma.

The family consumed poison inside their residence and neighbours noticed family members lying unconscious and informed the police.

Further investigation is underway.

On September 15, a couple from Bengaluru Rural district allegedly strangled their two children to death before attempting to take their own lives due to mounting financial difficulties.

The incident occurred in Gonakanahalli on the outskirts of the city.

According to police, Shivakumar, aged 32, killed his daughter and son, aged 11 and 7, before hanging himself.

His wife Manjula, aged 30, survived after being rescued in time by neighbours, but she has since been arrested on charges of murder.

While the children were engaged in their daily chores in the family's flower plantation at the back of the house, the couple first called their daughter inside and strangled her.

They then called their son and strangled him in a similar manner, police said.

Police said Shivakumar had sustained serious leg injuries in an accident some time ago, leaving the family dependent on Manjula's meagre income from odd labour jobs.

The couple had also borrowed money for his treatment, and the financial pressure reportedly drove them to decide to end their lives and also kill their children to prevent them from becoming orphans.

