Grandson kills elderly couple in Thrissur, chops body into pieces

In a horrific incident, an elderly couple was allegedly hacked to death and their bodies mutilated by their grandson in their house at Vadakkekad in Thrissur. The bodies of Panangavu Abdullakutti, 65, and wife Jameela, 60, were spotted by a neighbour who had gone to the house to give them food on Monday. Akmal, 27, their grandson who had been under psychiatric care and had come to the house on Sunday, was nowhere to be found.

Upon being alerted by local residents, police reached the spot. Together, they broke open the door to reveal a shocking sight. Jameela’s head had been severed from the body and kept on the staircase, while Abdullakutti’s face was mutilated beyond recognition. Khalid, the ward member, said Akmal was known for creating a fuss at home for money and was suspected to be a drug addict. “It was due to this that he had been sent to rehabilitation. After he returned post-treatment, all of us thought things would be better. It was not to be,” he said.Local residents too said Akmal always used to fight with his grandparents. One of the residents said Noushad, the couple’s son, who lived nearby had visited the house on Sunday. “Last night too Akmal and he had quarrelled over some matter. It may have prompted Akmal to commit the heinous crime,” said the resident.

The neighbours said though Akmal had studied hotel management, he had not taken up any permanent job. He is also learnt to practise martial arts and stay fit.Vadakkekad CI Amruth Rangan said Akmal had been traced to Mangaluru and a team of police officers has been dispatched to the neighbouring state to take him into custody.