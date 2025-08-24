Greater Noida Horror: Man Burns Wife Alive Over Dowry, Posts Emotional Message to Mislead Police

The tragic case of Nikki, a 28-year-old woman allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws in Sirsa village over a dowry demand of ₹35 lakh, has sent shockwaves across the region. Police confirmed that Nikki, who suffered severe burn injuries, died while being transferred from Fortis Hospital in Noida to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Her husband, Vipin Bhati, aged 28, has been arrested, while his father, Satyaveer Bhati, and brother, Rohit Bhati, remain absconding. The FIR also names Nikki’s mother-in-law, Daya, as an accused. Investigators say the case exposes deeply disturbing details of long-standing harassment. Vipin also tried to mislead the authorities by trying to frame this murder as suicide.

Child Witnessed the Crime

Among the most distressing revelations, Nikki’s six-year-old son reportedly witnessed the horrific act. In his testimony, he described how his mother was doused with a liquid, slapped, and then set ablaze using a lighter. His statement has added a gut-wrenching perspective to the brutality of the incident. Making matters worse, disturbing video clips are circulating online. One video shows Nikki being dragged by her hair and beaten, while another shows her limping down the stairs after the attack. According to police, the footage was reportedly recorded by Nikki’s elder sister, Kanchan, who was also married into the same family.

Years of Dowry Harassment

Nikki married Vipin in December 2016, and while no dowry was exchanged at the time, her sister Kanchan revealed that harassment began soon after. The in-laws allegedly pressured the family to provide ₹35 lakh, subjecting both sisters to physical and mental torture. Kanchan alleged that acid was once thrown at them and that they were beaten repeatedly. “They hit her in her head and neck, they carried out unspeakable atrocities against us,” Kanchan stated. The disturbing videos and the testimonies of family members have intensified public outrage, highlighting the persistence of dowry-related violence in Uttar Pradesh.

Attempt to Mislead Authorities

Despite the registration of a murder case, Nikki’s husband, Vipin, allegedly attempted to project her death as a suicide. An Instagram post surfaced in which he wrote, “Why did you leave me? The world is calling me a killer, Nikki,” accompanied by a smiling video of the couple with their son. Police have described this as a calculated attempt to mislead investigators and divert suspicion from himself and his family. Kanchan has further claimed that Nikki’s in-laws were planning to get Vipin remarried and were determined to drive Nikki away to make space for a new bride.

Public Protests and Police Action

Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar confirmed that police have filed a case under charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and voluntarily causing hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Vipin remains in custody while efforts are underway to track down his absconding father, brother, and mother. Meanwhile, anger in Sirsa village has spilled onto the streets as residents demand immediate justice for Nikki. Protests have erupted, with people chanting slogans of “Justice for Nikki.” The case has renewed debate over rising incidents of dowry-related violence in Uttar Pradesh, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of anti-dowry laws and faster judicial action.

Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar says, "A memo was received from Fortis Hospital stating that a girl had arrived in a severely burned condition and was being referred for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. Acting immediately, the police reached the spot and coordinated with the relatives. Unfortunately, the girl had already died..."