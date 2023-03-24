Greater Noida: Stray dog attacks girl, drags her

Greater Noida, March 24 A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was attacked by a stray dog while she was playing outside her home in the Beta 1 area.

The child, luckily, was rescued by her grand-father who sustained injuries to his knees while trying to save his grand-daughter who was being dragged by the stray dog.

The incident has been captured on a CCTV camera.

The girl's father, Ajay Pratap Chauhan, said the incident took place at around 4.30 p.m. on Thursday.

The girl's grand-father, Chandra Naresh Singh, had served in the Indian Army, and fought in the Kargil War.

Local residents claimed this was not the first such incident to have taken place in the area.

