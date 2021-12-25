Green Hydrogen Is Future Of Alternate Fuel, Tap The Huge Opportunity, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Friday at the inauguration event of an exhibition organised by 'Agrovision' said that Green hydrogen is the future of alternate fuel, and every farmer should use this production "to tap the huge opportunity".

He further added that, green hydrogen can be made from bio-mass, bio-organic waste and dirty water, "Steel plants, tractors, buses, railways and all other industries will run on green hydrogen. This is the future and now farmers should not only produce ethanol, bio-LNG but also green hydrogen and tap the huge opportunity," minister said.

From 13 years the gathering for Agrovision held annually where more than 40 workshops organized more than three lakh farmers attend it every year. Green Hydrogen is generated by using renewable energy.