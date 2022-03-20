Green thumb couple turn their garden into a business venture

Patna, March 20 While the Covid-19 pandemic forced most of us into home isolation, it made a couple in Patna take up gardening as a hobby to keep themselves engaged during these precarious times.

However, what started as a great pastime amidst lockdown, has now turned into a full-fledged nursery business. From cheap flowering plants to horticulture tips over the phone, everything related to gardening is available at their nursery 'Anshuman Garden'.

Revathi Raman Sinha and his wife Anshu Sinha living in Patna's Kankarbagh area, are the owners of this nursery, which logs at least 500 orders a day.

Talking to , Revathi said: "When we were in the house during the Covid-induced lockdown, we decided to grow plants on our terrace. Anshu convinced me to do this, and I took an immediate liking to gardening when I tried it for the first time."

Revathi further explained that after learning the intricacies of gardening on YouTube, he started growing different types of ornamental and flowering plants. Their terrace, which is of 1,500 sq ft, is now home to over 200 varieties of plants, some of which are evergreen such as hibiscus. Several types of vegetables are also grown here.

In the last one year, the couple had grown so many plants that they decided to start a nursery and begin selling saplings at a very low cost on the internet.

"Unlike other nurseries, we are not entirely focused on business and making profits. They sell plants by bringing them from other places, but we grow the plants here, because of which we have enough margin despite selling them at low prices."

When a sapling or other materials worth Rs 600 are ordered from their nursery, the goods are home delivered. Apart from this, the couple also share information about their garden with people through social media. WhatsApp and Facebook are two great apps for circulating information about flowers and plants among customers.

They also sell organic compost prepared from kitchen waste.

Anshu Sinha, who is a school teacher, said: "Initially, I would have to ask my husband for help but today he is more interested in plants than I am. We not only help people grow plants but also ask for their feedback, look forward to knowing their experience of making purchase from us."

Within a year, the couple has sold plants to 100 customers. "We sell around 500 plants a day. You can also buy pots and compost from our nursery. We receive orders from outside the state as well," Revathi said.

The couple is now looking to take their business to the next level. They are looking for a bigger place where they can expand their nursery and sell more items.

