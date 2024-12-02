GreenLine partners with Flipkart to power greener supply chains

Mumbai, Dec 2 GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd, a key player in Essar's Green Mobility initiative, today announced its partnership with Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, to enhance sustainable operations in logistics.

This collaboration will see GreenLine deploying its fleet of liquefied natural gas (LNG) trucks, marking a key step in Flipkart's broader commitment to decarbonising its delivery operations.

In the first phase of this partnership, GreenLine will deploy 25 LNG-powered trucks, each equipped with 46 ft containers offering a capacity of 110 cubic meters (CBM). These vehicles will transport a range of e-commerce goods, including both B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) loads, across key regional routes.

The initial deployment will focus on transporting goods from the West to the North of India, with future plans to expand to additional routes covering North to South and West to South corridors.

This partnership is a critical element of both GreenLine’s and Flipkart’s sustainability initiatives. GreenLine’s LNG-powered fleet will complement Flipkart’s existing efforts, which also include the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) trucks to further reduce the carbon footprint of its logistics operations.

Recently, Flipkart also announced that it has achieved 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet. The integration of LNG and EV vehicles is part of the company’s broader commitment towards minimising greenhouse gas emissions, and creating a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

Commenting on the partnership, Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd said” “E-commerce is transforming lives across India, connecting dreams, needs, and opportunities. Yet, as the sector grows, so does its environmental footprint. At GreenLine, we see this as a call to action. Through our partnership with Flipkart, we are enabling India to go green, one mile at a time.

Hemant Badri, SVP & Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & ReCommerce Business at Flipkart Group further added: “At Flipkart, we are committed to building a sustainable future, and this partnership with GreenLine is a milestone in achieving that goal. By integrating LNG-powered vehicles into our logistics operations alongside our existing electric vehicle fleet, we aim improve supply chain efficiency, and contribute to India’s broader environmental objectives. This collaboration highlights our continuous efforts to drive green innovation and support the long-term sustainability of our operations.”

GreenLine has been at the forefront of driving sustainable mobility solutions, serving industries such as cement, steel, metals & mining, FMCG, express cargo, oil & gas, chemicals, and consumer goods. Over the past two years, GreenLine’s initiatives have led to a 30 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to traditional diesel vehicles, equivalent to a decrease of 7398 tonnes of carbon emissions.

