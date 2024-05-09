Gujarat 12 class results: Over 82 pc clear science, 91 pc excel in general stream

Gandhinagar, May 9 The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Thursday declared Class 12 examinations results with the students enrolled in the science stream recording a pass percentage of 82.45 per cent while those in the general stream achieved a remarkable 91.93 per cent success rate.

To pass the Class 12 science exams, candidates must score at least 33 out of 100 in each subject. The board has also announced the results for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024 and Sanskrit Madhyama exams.

This year, out of 111,132 students who appeared for the exams, 91,625 succeeded, translating to a pass rate of 82.45 per cent. This marks a substantial increase from last year's pass rate of 65.58 per cent.

The Kumbhariya examination, Surat Centre outshone all others with a near-perfect pass rate of 97.97 per cent. In contrast, the Bodeli examination (Tribal area) centre reported the lowest pass rate at 47.98 per cent.

Morbi district led the districts with a pass rate of 92.80 per cent while Chhotaduepur recorded the lowest with 51.36 per cent.

At least 127 schools across the state have achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

Around 1,034 students attained an A1 while 8,983 students secured A2.

Analysis by language medium showed that 81.92 per cent of students from English-medium schools passed their exams, slightly lower than the 82.94 per cent success rate among Gujarati-medium students.

Additionally, the results were broken down by groups, with Group A candidates achieving a 90.11 per cent pass rate, Group B candidates at 78.34 per cent, and Group AB at a lower 68.42 per cent.

The board exams, conducted in March 2024, saw 110,000 science stream students and over 350,000 general stream students eagerly participating.

Students can view their results by visiting the board's official website at www.GSEB.org and entering their seat number. Alternatively, results can be obtained by sending seat numbers via WhatsApp to 6357300971.

Further details regarding distributing mark sheets and certificates to schools will be disclosed later.

The GSHSEB also confirmed that the results for the Class 10 exams, conducted in March this year, will be announced on May 11, 2024, at 8:00 AM, also accessible via the board’s website.

