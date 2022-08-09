Gujarat: 2 die, many injured as Tazia comes in contact with high-tension power line

Jamnagar, Aug 9 Two persons died and several others of a Tazia procession were injured after they came in contact with 66 KV live wire in this city of Gujarat early Tuesday.

The injured are undergoing treatment at G G hospital and other private hospitals where the condition of one is stated to be critical.

Jamnagar Deputy Superintendent of Police J.N. Zala told : "The Tazia procession was passing through Dharar nagar-2, when the accident occurred. It was too tall and over head a 66 KV power supply was passing. Though the Tazia organisers were using long bamboos to ensure that Tazia does not come in contact with the live wire, but at one place they failed and Tazia came in contact with the live wire. All those who were close to Tazia or pulling the cart came in contact with the power supply and suffered injuries."

While two persons died on the spot, around 15 to 20 were injured of which one is stated to be critical.

Two persons who died have been identified as Aasif Malik and Mohammad Vahid. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

