Gujarat: Ahmedabad Crime Branch Seizes Rs 3 Crore Worth of Hybrid Cannabis in Courier Parcels

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has intercepted several courier parcels containing high-quality synthetic/hybrid cannabis, weighing 11.601 kg and valued at over Rs 3 crore in the international market, ANI reported.

June 22, 2024

Officials discovered that the addresses and phone numbers on the parcels were fake. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, according to the Ahmedabad Crime Branch.