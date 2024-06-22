Gujarat: Ahmedabad Crime Branch Seizes Rs 3 Crore Worth of Hybrid Cannabis in Courier Parcels

Published: June 22, 2024

Ahmedabad, Gujarat:  The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has intercepted several courier parcels containing high-quality synthetic/hybrid cannabis, weighing 11.601 kg and ...

Ahmedabad, Gujarat:  The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has intercepted several courier parcels containing high-quality synthetic/hybrid cannabis, weighing 11.601 kg and valued at over Rs 3 crore in the international market, ANI reported.

Officials discovered that the addresses and phone numbers on the parcels were fake. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, according to the Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

Tags :gujaratAhmedabad crime branchDrugs NewsCrime News