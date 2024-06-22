Gujarat: Ahmedabad Crime Branch Seizes Rs 3 Crore Worth of Hybrid Cannabis in Courier Parcels
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 22, 2024 03:50 PM2024-06-22T15:50:11+5:302024-06-22T15:51:41+5:30
Ahmedabad, Gujarat: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has intercepted several courier parcels containing high-quality synthetic/hybrid cannabis, weighing 11.601 kg and ...
Ahmedabad, Gujarat: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has intercepted several courier parcels containing high-quality synthetic/hybrid cannabis, weighing 11.601 kg and valued at over Rs 3 crore in the international market, ANI reported.
#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Ahmedabad Crime Branch intercepted several courier parcels and found that the parcels contained high-quality synthetic/hybrid cannabis weighing 11.601 kg, worth more than Rs 3 crore in the international market. A case has been registered and the… pic.twitter.com/TPNCRCUmiQ— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024
Officials discovered that the addresses and phone numbers on the parcels were fake. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, according to the Ahmedabad Crime Branch.Open in app