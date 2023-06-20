Gujarat: Amit Shah participates in 'Mangla Aarti' at Jagannath temple ahead of 'Rath Yatra'

Ahemdabad (Gujarat) [India], June 20 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a day-long visit to Gujarat, took part in the 'Mangla Aarti' (part of worship) at Jagannath temple ahead of the Rath Yatra in the Jamalpur area.

The 'Ratha Yatra' Festival celebrated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is considered to be the second biggest Rath Yatra in the country after the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Later in the day, the Home Minister will attend several public events that include the inauguration of two parks, a railway flyover and 'bhoomipujan' of a hospital.

In Ahmedabad's New Ranip, the Home Minister will be inaugurating a newly constructed park by Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) around 9.15 am. The Home Minister will also inaugurate the newly constructed Jagatpur railway flyover by AMC and Railways in Ahmedabad's Chandlodia area.

Shah will later inaugurate a public park in the Credai Garden area in Ahmedabad.

The Home Minister will later take part in the 'Bhoomi Poojan' event of Trimurti Hospital in Ahmedabad's Bavla area.

