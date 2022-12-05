Gujarat Assembly Election: Voting ends for phase 2, exit polls soon

The second and final phase of polling for the high-stake Gujarat assembly election began at 8am Monday and ended by 5pm.The voting is being held in 93 out of 182 Assembly seats across 14 districts of central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar.

Polling for 89 seats took place on December 1 with results for both phases due December 8 after counting of the votes. Some prominent candidates in this phase are chief minister Bhupendra Patel (Ghatlodia), Patidar leader Hardik Patel (Viramgam), OBC leader Alpesh Thakor (Gandhinagar South), former minister Shankar Chaudhary (Tharad) and Jignesh Mevani (Vadgam). While Patel, Thakor, and Chaudhary are contesting as BJP candidates, Mevani is in the fray from Congress.