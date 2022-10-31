Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress to launch 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' on November 1

The Congress has postponed the launch of their ‘Gujarat Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ in five zones of the poll-bound state to Tuesday in light of the Morbi bridge tragedy on Sunday night.

Earlier, the party planned to launch the yatra on October 31 from Vadgam, Bhuj, Somanth, Fagvel, and Jambusar to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.The yatra will include 145 public meetings and 95 rallies, and cover 5,432 kms, with an aim to establish ‘direct contact’ with 45 million people, said Gujarat congress president Jagdish Thakor.

More than 1 million party workers are expected to join the yatra, and the opposition party plans to inform people that it will fulfill 11 promises if voted to power, Thakor said.Several senior party leaders will participate in the yatra, including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, and Congress MLA Sachin Pilot.