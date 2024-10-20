Gujarat Assembly to host legal drafting training on Oct 22

Gandhinagar, Oct 20 Gujarat Assembly will organise a full-day training session on legal drafting for officers on October 22.

The Legislative Drafting Training Program aims to provide specialised training for officers involved in the legislative drafting process and experts will guide participants throughout the day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present on the occasion along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, members of the cabinet, MLAs, and MPs.

Class-I officers from various state departments will participate in the workshop, which will cover four key areas: drafting language, constitutional provisions for legislative drafting, bill and rule structures and formats, and general rules of statutory interpretation, along with case studies.

Gujarat Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary shared details of the event via video statement, emphasising the training's importance in enhancing the legislative drafting process. The program will take place in the Assembly premises and bring together key political figures and legislative officers.

The workshop, organised in collaboration with the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies and Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), aims to enhance the drafting skills of state officials.

Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend events in Anand, including the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of NDDB and the birth anniversary program of Amul’s founder, Tribhuvandas Patel.

Meanwhile, October 22 also marks the birthday of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be the guest of honour at NDDB on his birthday.

