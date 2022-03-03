Gujarat Budget 2022: Allocation of Rs 34,884 crore for education department

In the 2022-23 Gujarat budget, the government decided to provide 34,884 crores for the education department. 1188 crore provision under Mission Schools of Excellence scheme. Next year 10 thousand new classrooms will be built for which 937 crore has been allocated. 28 crore has been allotted for the modernization of Balachhadi Sainik School as well as for providing free services to all the students studying in government schools. Allocation of Rs. 629 crore for students getting admission in RTE. 200 crore allotted to 3 lakh students under the Namo tablet scheme.

The government also decided to increase amount of inter-caste marriage assistance schemes. The government also increased the amount of destitute old-age pension schemes to Rs. 1000. Beneficiary above 80 years of age will be given a pension of Rs. 1250. The amount of assistance in the inter-caste marriage assistance scheme will be increased from 1 lakh to 2.5 lakh rupees.

Not only this, a 21.60 km long ring road will be constructed around Bhavnagar at a cost of Rs 297 crore. A ring road will also be constructed in Jamnagar at a cost of Rs 70 crore to control port traffic.

