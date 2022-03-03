Gujarat Budget 2022: Government to give 12,240 crore for Health and Family Welfare

Gujarat government decided to give 12,240 crores for health and family Welfare. Sanitary pads will be provided free of cost to make adolescents and women. Adolescents will be monitored to meet their iron deficiency and will be given injections of iron sucrose, for which a provision of Rs 5 crore will be made. Provision of Rs. 20 crore for Bal Amrut Poshan Yojana. A new 90 Khilkhilat van will be made available. 1556 crore provision for Maa Yojana, PM Jan Arogya Yojana. Provision of Rs. 629 crore for the development of infrastructural facilities of health centers will be given.

Not only this, the Gujarat government has allocated provision of Rs. 5339 crore for Water Resources Division, currently, the Sardar Sarovar project has provided irrigation facilities in an area of ​​69 lakh hectares. In Saurashtra, 24 package works of 1371 km length of the Sauni project have been completed. Reservoirs supplying drinking water to cities like Rajkot, Surendranagar, Botad, Morbi, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar will be filled with Narmada water.



