Gujarat CEO launches Virtual Reality-based Election Metaverse

Ahmedabad, May 3 Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer, P Bharti on Friday unveiled a Virtual Reality-based Election Metaverse aimed at educating and engaging first-time voters in the state.

This initiative targets over 13 million first-time voters set to participate in the forthcoming General Elections and Assembly bypolls.

The Election Metaverse was launched to spread awareness as Gujarat goes to polls on May 7 and it marks a step in modernising the electoral process, especially for new voters.

CEO Bharti expressed enthusiasm about the innovative use of technology to enhance voter education and participation.

“Through this Virtual Reality platform, voters can navigate a simulated voting experience, providing them with a comprehensive understanding of the voting process. This immersive approach aims to make voting more accessible and convenient, leveraging computer and Android mobile technology,” said the CEO of Election Metaverse.

The platform can be accessed at https://learn2vote.ceogujaratgov.com/, offering voters a glimpse into the future of electoral engagement.

