Gujarat Congress slams BJP for 'unethical practices' amid election season

Ahmedabad, May 3 Media convener and spokesperson for the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, Dr. Manish Doshi, on Friday, launched an attack on the BJP, accusing it of unethical practices.

He accused the BJP leaders in Rajkot of “attempting to tarnish the reputation of Khodaldham and the Congress to achieve their objectives.”

Dr. Doshi alleged, “There is a conspiracy to ensnare workers of the Khodaldham Youth Committee by circulating anonymous newspapers spearheaded by an agitated former BJP page head.”

Dr. Doshi further criticised the alleged “misuse of police to hinder fair election processes”, claiming that the “police are acting under BJP directives to detain individuals arbitrarily to prevent any internal issues within the party from surfacing.”

The Congress spokesperson called for transparency and accountability, urging the public to keep a vigilant eye on these developments.

He emphasised the need for “integrity in the political landscape”, especially with the forthcoming elections, and denounced the BJP’s tactics “that are damaging to the democratic fabric of the region.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor