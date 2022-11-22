Gujarat Election 2022: Full list of BJP candidates for Kachchh District

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 160 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly election 2022. Polling in Gujarat will take place in two phases on December 1 and 5. The Gujarat Legislative Assembly has 182 seats. While 89 constituencies will vote in the first phase, the remaining 93 will vote in the second phase. The result will be declared on December 8.

Five Gujarat ministers are among 38 sitting BJP MLAs who have been denied tickets by the party for the upcoming polls. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, along with several of his cabinet ministers - Rushikesh Patel, Jitu Vaghani, Harsh Sanghvi, Jagdish Vishwakarma, Kanu Desai, Kiritsinh Rana and Purnesh Modi - have been retained at their respective constituencies.Gujarat is set to witness a triangular battle between the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In the election held in 2017, the BJP had bagged 99 seats, while the Congress held 77 and others 6. The polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Abdasa: Pradyuman Sinh Jadeja

Mandvi (Kachchh): Anirudh Dave

Bhuj: Keshavlal Patel

Anjar: Trikambhai Chhanga

Gandhidham (SC): Malti Maheshwari

Rapar: Virendrasingh Jadeja