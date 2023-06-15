Gujarat family names newborn 'Biparjoy'

Ahmedabad, June 15 A family in Gujarat has chosen to name their newborn girl 'Biparjoy,' derived from the imminent cyclone threatening the state.

The storm, Cyclone Biparjoy, has inflicted considerable destruction across the western fringe of India and is moving towards coastal areas of Pakistan.

Its ominous name, which translates to "disaster" or "calamity" in Bengali, was coined by academics in Bangladesh.

Currently residing in a temporary shelter in Jakhau, in Kutch district, the family forms part of the people relocated to secure locations as Gujarat prepares for the storm's arrival.

Born just a month ago, the little girl has now been initiated into a distinctive group of children whose names are inspired by cyclones, such as Titli, Fani, and Gulab, names that were derived from previous cyclones affecting the eastern coast.

The name Biparjoy was originally approved by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) nations in 2020.

The WMO website elaborates that distinct names are allocated to tropical cyclones to avoid misinterpretations, especially since they can endure for a week or more, and multiple cyclones can co-exist.

The use of names, far simpler to remember than numerical or technical identifiers, supports faster storm recognition, facilitates media coverage, sparks public interest in weather warnings, and fosters community preparedness.

