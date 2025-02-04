Gujarat: Food safety raid uncovers 1,500 kg of adulterated paneer in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Feb 4 Ahmedabad’s Food Safety authorities have launched a crackdown on adulterated dairy products, seizing approximately 1,500 kg of contaminated paneer and raw materials used for its production from a local establishment.

A flying squad from the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) conducted a raid at Dwarkesh Dairy Products, located in Ahmedabad.

During the operation, officials discovered adulterants, including palm oil and industrial-grade acetic acid, which were allegedly being used in the manufacturing process.

Authorities collected three samples from the site for further testing, while the remaining stock—valued at Rs 3.15 lakh—was confiscated in the interest of public health. According to the FDCA, the government is committed to ensuring safe and hygienic food for Gujarat’s citizens. Officials reaffirmed that strict legal action will be taken against individuals or businesses involved in food adulteration or counterfeiting.

Acting on a confidential tip-off, the FDCA’s special squad from Gandhinagar carried out the raid on February 4, 2025, leading to the seizure. Further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the adulteration and its potential health risks. Between April and September 2024, authorities in Gujarat tested 4,316 food samples, with 360 (approximately 8.3 per cent) failing to meet safety standards.

Over the past three years, the state reported 824, 978, and 910 samples failing quality inspections in the fiscal years 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24, respectively. In a 15-day drive conducted in October 2024, the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) seized 233 tonnes of suspected adulterated food products across Gujarat.

Earlier in the year, in April 2024, FDCA officials confiscated over 60,000 kg of adulterated spices, including chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, and pickle masala. Despite these enforcement efforts, the rate of legal action against offenders appears limited.

Over the last three years, out of 41,509 food samples evaluated, only 4,506 civil complaints and 168 criminal cases were filed, resulting in a prosecution rate of just 11.2 per cent.

A survey by Pure Earth highlighted concerns about lead contamination in food ware in Gujarat. The study found that 95 per cent of metallic foodware samples and 77 per cent of ceramic foodware samples exceeded reference levels for lead content. Conversely, samples of toys, cosmetics, plastic food ware, spices, and staple dry foods were rarely found to contain lead adulteration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor