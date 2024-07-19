Gujarat: Goods Train Derails Between Valsad and Surat Stations; Traffic Affected
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 19, 2024 04:47 PM2024-07-19T16:47:06+5:302024-07-19T16:48:07+5:30
A goods train derailed between Valsad and Surat stations in Gujarat on Friday, disrupting traffic but causing no injuries, a Western Railway official said, PTI reported. According to media reports, the derailment occurred near Dungri station around 3 PM.
Goods train derails between Valsad and Surat stations in Gujarat; traffic affected, no casualties: Western Railway official pic.twitter.com/i1Ib0EzbOW— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2024
