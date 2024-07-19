Gujarat: Goods Train Derails Between Valsad and Surat Stations; Traffic Affected

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 19, 2024 04:47 PM2024-07-19T16:47:06+5:302024-07-19T16:48:07+5:30

Gujarat: Goods Train Derails Between Valsad and Surat Stations; Traffic Affected

A goods train derailed between Valsad and Surat stations in Gujarat on Friday, disrupting traffic but causing no injuries, a Western Railway official said, PTI reported. According to media reports, the derailment occurred near Dungri station around 3 PM.

This is breaking news, more details awaited...

